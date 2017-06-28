FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 28, 2017 / 6:42 AM / a month ago

BRIEF-Lundin sells 39 pct in Brynhild field offshore Norway to CapeOmega

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 28 (Reuters) - Lundin Petroleum Ab:

* Brynhild transaction between Lundin Norway and Capeomega

* Has entered into a sales and purchase agreement with Capeomega as to divest a 39 percent working interest in Brynhild field in PL148 in the Norwegian North Sea

* Lundin Norway will retain operatorship and following transaction will have a 51 percent working interest in Brynhild field, a subsea tie-back oil field to the Shell operated Pierce field on the UK Continental Shelf

* Transaction involves a consideration of nok 774 million, including historic tax and uplift balances and effective date of transaction is 1 January 2017

* Existing partner CapeOmega will increase its working interest in the Brynhild field from 10 to 49 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Ole Petter Skonnord)

