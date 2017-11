Nov 9 (Reuters) - Luther Burbank Corp​:

* ‍luther burbank corp​ files for ipo of up to $150 million - sec filing

* ‍luther burbank corp says have applied to list common stock on the nasdaq global select market under the symbol “lbc”​

* ‍luther burbank corp​ - keefe, bruyette & woods, Sandler O'Neill + partners, l.p. Are among underwriters to ipo Source text: (bit.ly/2zJLzKK) (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 806 749 1136)