Nov 17 (Reuters) - LUXEMPART SA:

* RESULTS OF LUXEMPART AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017 WILL BE IMPACTED BY FOYER EXCHANGE TRANSACTION

* CONSOLIDATED NET ASSETS AT NOV 15, 2017 AT EUR 1,284 MILLION VERSUS EUR 1,254 MILLION AT DEC 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)