Jan 29 (Reuters) - Luxey International (Holdings) Ltd :

* ‍LUXEY INTERNATIONAL SIGNS MOU WITH GUANGZHOU AVLIGHT WISDOM TECHNOLOGY CO REGARDING INVESTMENT IN AVLIGHT BY LUXEY HONG KONG​

* PROPOSED TRANSACTION AMOUNT IN RELATION TO 100% EQUITY INTEREST IN AVLIGHT IS ABOUT RMB300 MILLION​

* ‍LUXEY HONG KONG PRELIMINARILY PROPOSES TO INVEST NOT LESS THAN 10% EQUITY INTEREST IN AVLIGHT​