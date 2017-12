Dec 28 (Reuters) - Luye Pharma Group Ltd:

* COURT OF APPEAL FOR DISTRICT OF MUNICH, GERMANY DISMISSES APPEAL FROM NOVARTIS AG AS CLAIMANT IN PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT

* ‍PATENT INFRINGEMENT LAWSUIT ON GROUP‘S RIVASTIGMINE 1 DAY PATCH​

* ‍NOVARTIS AG HAS REIMBURSED GROUP OF RELEVANT LEGAL EXPENSES ​