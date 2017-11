Nov 2 (Reuters) - LUZERNER KANTONALBANK AG:

* OUTLOOK 2017: ANNUAL RESULT EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN 192 AND 197 MILLION FRANCS‍​

* 9-MONTH NET PROFIT OF 148.9 MILLION SWISS FRANCS, INCREASE OF 12.1 MILLION SWISS FRANCS OR 8.9%

* INCREASE IN DIVIDEND PLANNED BY 0.50 FRANCS TO 12.00 FRANCS PER SHARE‍​ Source text: www.bit.ly/2inLgdq Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)