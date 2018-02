Feb 27 (Reuters) - Luzhou Bio-Chem Technology Ltd:

* ‍ Q4 REVENUE RMB528.9 MILLION VERSUS RMB537.5 MILLION

* ‍Q4 LOSS FOR PERIOD, REPRESENTING TOTAL COMPREHENSIVE LOSS RMB34.3 MILLION VERSUS PROFIT OF RMB44.7 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: