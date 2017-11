Nov 6 (Reuters) - LXI REIT PLC:

* ANNOUNCE ACQUISITION OF TWO SEPARATE PORTFOLIOS OF CARE HOMES AND SUPPORTED LIVING PROPERTIES FOR A TOTAL CONSIDERATION OF £30.3 MILLION.​

* ‍EACH OF PORTFOLIO ACQUISITIONS IS BEING FUNDED FROM EQUITY RESOURCES WITH SENIOR DEBT FINANCE EXPECTED TO BE INTRODUCED IN NEAR TERM​