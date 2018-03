March 7 (Reuters) - Lxi Reit Plc:

* LXI REIT PLC - FOR PERIOD FROM IPO TO 31 MARCH 2018, TARGET TOTAL DIVIDEND HAS BEEN INCREASED BY 33.3% TO 4.0 PENCE PER SHARE

* LXI REIT PLC - FOR PERIOD FROM 1 APRIL 2018 TO 31 MARCH 2019, TARGET ANNUAL DIVIDEND HAS BEEN INCREASED BY 10% TO 5.5 PENCE PER SHARE