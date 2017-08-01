FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 days ago
BRIEF-Lydall Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80
#Brexit
#Banks
#Trump
#Russia
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Sport
Sections
Featured
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
EU commissioner sees UK payments till 2020 at least
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
August 1, 2017 / 9:27 PM / 5 days ago

BRIEF-Lydall Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Lydall Inc:

* Lydall announces financial results for the second quarter ended june 30, 2017

* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.80

* Q2 earnings per share $0.76

* Q2 sales $174.9 million versus I/B/E/S view $175 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.73 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Lydall Inc - ‍looking forward to q3 of 2017, demand is generally stable in our markets across all segments​

* Lydall Inc - ‍remain on track with integrating texel and gutsche businesses​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.