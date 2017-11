BRIEF-Lydian Receives First Advance Under Cat Financial Credit Agreement

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Lydian International Ltd:

* LYDIAN RECEIVES FIRST ADVANCE UNDER CAT FINANCIAL CREDIT AGREEMENT

* LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL LTD - ‍RECEIVED FIRST ADVANCE UNDER CREDIT AGREEMENT WITH CATERPILLAR FINANCIAL SERVICES (UK) LIMITED​

* LYDIAN - TO MAKE ADDITIONAL DRAWS UNDER CAT FINANCIAL ARRANGEMENT AS COMPONENTS OF MINING FLEET ARE COMMISSIONED AT AMULSAR GOLD PROJECT IN ARMENIA​

* LYDIAN INTERNATIONAL-‍PROCEEDS TOTALING $2.3 MILLION PROVIDE REIMBURSEMENT TO LYDIAN FOR AMOUNTS PREVIOUSLY PAID BY CO FOR VARIOUS SUPPORT EQUIPMENT UNITS ​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: