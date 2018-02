BRIEF-Lyondellbasell Posts Q4 Earnings $4.80/Shr From Continuing Operations

Feb 2 (Reuters) - Lyondellbasell Industries Nv:

* LYONDELLBASELL REPORTS 2017 EARNINGS

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $4.80 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS

* U.S. TAX REFORM PROVIDED AN $819 MILLION ONE-TIME, NON-CASH BENEFIT IN Q4

* QTRLY SALES AND OTHER OPERATING REVENUES $9,135 MILLION VERSUS $7,747 MILLION

* Q4 REVENUE VIEW $8.79 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* STRONG GLOBAL DEMAND AND DELAYS IN CAPACITY ADDITIONS ACROSS INDUSTRY HAVE IMPROVED OUTLOOK FOR 2018

* ‍NET EFFECT OF BOND REFINANCING, GEOSEL GAIN, TAX REFORM BENEFIT POSITIVELY IMPACTED FY 2017 EARNINGS BY $2.05 PER SHARE​

* LYONDELLBASELL - ‍ONE-TIME, NON-CASH BENEFIT FROM U.S. TAX REFORM REDUCED NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES AND INCREASED EARNINGS BY $2.07 PER SHARE IN Q4 ​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.56 -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: