Feb 6 (Reuters) - LYSOGENE SA:

* LYSOGENE GETS PIP GREEN LIGHT FROM EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY ON MPS IIIA PIVOTAL STUDY; PAVING WAY FOR CLINICAL TRIAL APPLICATION APPROVALS

* ‍SUCCESSFUL PIP COMPLIANCE CHECK EXTENDS MARKET EXCLUSIVITY TO 12 YEARS AT EU MARKET AUTHORIZATION​