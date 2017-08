July 20 (Reuters) - M/I Homes Inc

* M/I Homes announces extension of revolving credit facility and increase to $500 million

* M/I Homes - ‍amended its unsecured revolving credit facility to increase borrowing availability from $400 million to $500 million and extend maturity to July 2021​

* M/I Homes Inc - $500 million in borrowing availability includes a $25 million accordion featureand a letter of credit sublimit of $125 million