Oct 16 (Reuters) - M1 Ltd:

* Qtrly net profit S$ ‍32.7​ million versus S$34.4 million

* Qtrly operating revenue S$ ‍251.6​ million versus S$249.1 million

* ‍Expect a decline in net profit after tax for year 2017​

* ‍No dividend has been declared or recommended for financial period​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: