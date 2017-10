Sept 27 (Reuters) - M1 KLINIKEN AG:

* DGAP-NEWS: M1 KLINIKEN AG STRENGTHENS MANAGEMENT TEAM - DR. WALTER VON HORSTIG APPOINTED TO THE MANAGEMENT BOARD

* ‍HAS APPOINTED DR. WALTER VON HORSTIG TO MANAGEMENT BOARD OF COMPANY EFFECTIVE OCTOBER 1,2017​