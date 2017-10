BRIEF-M1 Kliniken to carry out cash capital increase

Oct 4 (Reuters) - M1 KLINIKEN AG:

* DGAP-ADHOC: M1 KLINIKEN AG: M1 KLINIKEN AG DECIDES TO CARRY OUT A CASH CAPITAL INCREASE USING THE AUTHORIZED CAPITAL WITH EXCLUSION OF SUBSCRIPTION RIGHTS IN THE AMOUNT OF UP TO 10% OF THE SHARE CAPITAL TO FINANCE FURTHER GROWTH INVESTMENTS.

* ‍SHARE CAPITAL TO BE INCREASED BY ISSUING UP TO 1.5 MILLION BEARER SHARES TO A TOTAL OF UP TO EUR 16.5 MILLION​

* ‍PLACEMENT PRICE WILL NOT BE SIGNIFICANTLY LOWER THAN MARKET PRICE​

* ‍INTENDS TO USE PROCEEDS FROM CAPITAL INCREASE IN PARTICULAR, TO FINANCE OPENING OF ADDITIONAL M1 MED-BEAUTY LOCATIONS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)