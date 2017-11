Nov 7 (Reuters) - M6:

* ‍Q3 PROFIT FROM RECURRING OPERATIONS (EBITA): EUR 42.1 MILLION, UP 35.1%​

* ‍Q3 ADVERTISING REVENUE: EUR 179.0 MILLION, UP 4.7%​

* Q3 CONSOLIDATED REVENUE EUR ‍​272.4 MILLION VERSUS EUR 261.7 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS TO GAIN MARKET SHARE OVER THE FULL YEAR‍​