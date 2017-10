Oct 10 (Reuters) -

* M7 Multi-Let REIT Plc - intention to float

* ‍M7 Multi-Let REIT Plc, a newly established closed-ended investment company, announces its intention to raise up to 300 million pounds​

* M7 Multi-Let REIT says - ‍issue is conditional upon minimum net proceeds of 147 million pounds being raised​

* M7 Multi-Let REIT expects to be admitted to exchange on Nov 13‍​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: [ ] (Reporting By Rachel Armstrong)