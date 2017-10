Sept 22 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc:

* MabVax Therapeutics Holdings announces $1.25 million registered direct offering

* Each share of common stock is being sold at a price of $0.62 per share

* To use proceeds of offering to fund clinical development of HuMab 5B1 antibody designated MVT-5873 with gemcitabine, nab-paclitaxal​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: