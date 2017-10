Aug 14 (Reuters) - MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc

* MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc announces pricing of registered direct offering

* MabVax Therapeutics - ‍purchase agreements with investors providing for registered sale of about $1.3 million of shares of Series J convertible preferred stock​

* MabVax Therapeutics Holdings Inc - ‍registered direct offering represents about 2,386.36 shares at a purchase price of $550 per share​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: