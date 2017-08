July 24 (Reuters) - Mabvax Therapeutics Holdings Inc :

* Mabvax therapeutics board of directors authorizes the company to explore strategic alternatives

* Mabvax therapeutics holdings inc - ‍company to engage advisory firm​

* Mabvax - ‍options being considered include acquisition of co by another company, sale or divestiture of specific assets, merging with another company​