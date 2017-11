BRIEF-‍Macquarie Capital Says ‍Proposed Placing Of Shares In Jackpotjoy ​

Nov 29 (Reuters) - ‍MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE) LTD - ​

* ‍MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE) LTD - ‍PROPOSED PLACING OF UP TO 2,800,000 ORDINARY SHARES IN JACKPOTJOY PLC​

* ‍MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE) LTD - ‍HAS BEEN APPOINTED BY STARS INTERACTIVE HOLDINGS TO EXPLORE OPPORTUNITY TO SELL UP TO 2,800,000 SHARES IN CAPITAL OF JACKPOTJOY​

* ‍MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE) LTD - ‍PRICE PER PLACING SHARE WILL BE DETERMINED BY WAY OF AN ACCELERATED BOOKBUILDING PROCESS TO INSTITUTIONAL INVESTORS​

* ‍MACQUARIE CAPITAL (EUROPE) LTD - ​ ‍JACKPOTJOY WILL NOT RECEIVE ANY PROCEEDS FROM PLACING​ Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)