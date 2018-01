Jan 4 (Reuters) - Macquarie Infrastructure Corp:

* MIC ANNOUNCES REFINANCING, UPSIZING OF REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

* ‍NEW FACILITY INCLUDES AN UNCOMMITTED ACCORDION OPTION TO INCREASE DRAWINGS TO $800 MILLION​

* ‍UPSIZING OF ITS HOLDING COMPANY LEVEL SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY TO $600 MILLION​

* ‍REFINANCING EXTENDED OF MATURITY OF CREDIT FACILITY BY APPROXIMATELY TWO AND HALF YEARS TO JANUARY 3, 2022​