Feb 27 (Reuters) - Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd:

* ‍H1 NET PROFIT AFTER TAX OF $8.0 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 29%​

* ‍INTERIM DIVIDEND DECLARED OF 25 CPS, FULLY FRANKED​

* H1 REVENUE $114.9 MILLION, UP 8%

* ‍FY18 DEPRECIATION IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $23 MILLION AND $25 MILLION​

* ‍FY18 TOTAL CAPEX IS EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $34 MILLION -$38 MILLION​

* ‍FULL YEAR FY18 EBITDA IS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $44 MILLION TO $46 MILLION​