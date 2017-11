Nov 21 (Reuters) - Macquarie Telecom Group Ltd

* Annonces intention of unit ‍Macquarie Cloud Services to acquire entire stake in Bulletproof Group for A$0.11 cash per share​

* ‍Offer price of A$0.11 per share values Bulletproof's share capital at about A$17.9 million​