BRIEF-Macro Games signs license agreement with National Geographic Partners

Aug 2 (Reuters) - MACRO GAMES SA:

* HAS SIGNED LICENSE AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS LLC

* DEAL WITH NATIONAL GEOGRAPHIC PARTNERS IS VALID TILL JUNE 30, 2020

* PLANS TO LAUNCH WORLD PREMIERE OF ITS FIRST NATGEO WILD COLORS APPLICATION AT END OF SEPTEMBER 2017

* PROFITABILITY OF PROJECT IN 3 YEARS PERIOD IS ESTIMATED AT NO LESS THAN $2.4 MILLION

* ESTIMATES AVERAGE MONTHLY NUMBER OF ACTIVE PLAYERS OF NATGEO WILD COLORS WILL BE AT LEAST 300,000