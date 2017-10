BRIEF-Macro Games updates its strategy

Sept 13 (Reuters) - MACRO GAMES SA

* PLANS TO SET UP UNIT TO INVEST IN SOLUTIONS IN ELECTRONIC ENTERTAINMENT AND DISTRIBUTE THEM TO MARKETS‍​

* PLANS TO DIVIDE ITS BUSINESS INTO TWO SEGMENTS: PRODUCTION, DISTRIBUTION OF GAMES AND CREATION OF GAME PLAYER SOCIETIES

* ALSO INTENDS TO LAUNCH INITIAL COIN OFFERING

* ICO IS PLANNED IN Q2 2018, CO EXPECTS USD 3 MILLION INFLOWS FROM ICO

* ALSO NEGOTIATES ACQUISTION OF ENTITY PRODUCING GAMES ON MOBILE DEVICES

* PLANS TO RELEASE SEVERAL GAMES FOR MOBILE DEVICES IN 2017/2018 AND GAMES FOR VR PLATFORM