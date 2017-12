Dec 8 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:

* MACY’S EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN TERRY LUNDGREN TO RETIRE

* - JEFF GENNETTE APPOINTED CHAIRMAN

* - MARNA WHITTINGTON REMAINS LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR

* - FOLLOWING LUNDGREN'S RETIREMENT, BOARD WILL HAVE 10 DIRECTORS