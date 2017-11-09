BRIEF-Macy's Inc Q3 EPS $0.23 excluding items

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Macy’s Inc:
* Macy‘s, Inc. reports third quarter 2017 earnings above prior year and re-affirms full-year guidance
* Sees fy 2017 adjusted earnings per share $3.38 to $3.63 excluding items
* Q3 earnings per share $0.23 excluding items
* Q3 sales $5.281 billion versus I/B/E/S view $5.31 billion
* Q3 same store sales fell 4 percent
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.19 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Macy’s Inc - comparable sales on an owned basis were down 4.0 percent in Q3 and down 3.6 percent on an owned plus licensed basis
* Macy’s Inc says saw better gross margin performance in quarter primarily due to tightly controlled inventory position
* Macy’s Inc - “a highlight of Q3 was launch of new star rewards loyalty program”
* Macy’s Inc - “we expect continued improvement in our trends in q4, including a solid lift from loyalty and digital”
* Macy's Inc - remain on track to meet our full-year sales and earnings guidance for 2017