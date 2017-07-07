FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a month ago
BRIEF-Madison Asset Management provides updates on reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund
#Brexit
#Economy
#Markets
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Venezuela
#Technology
Sections
Featured
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
the road to brexit
Election failure shakes confidence in May's strategy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
economy
House price growth weakest in more than four years
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
kenya
Kenyans stockpile food, Kenyatta appeals for peaceful vote
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
July 7, 2017 / 4:49 PM / a month ago

BRIEF-Madison Asset Management provides updates on reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 7 (Reuters) - Madison Asset Management:

* Provides updates on the reorganization of Madison Strategic Sector Premium Fund into Madison Covered Call & Equity Strategy Fund

* Reorganization is not expected to adversely impact distributions to common shareholders

* Anticipated that if shareholders approve reorganization it will lower fees for MCN shareholders

* Adviser, Madison Asset Management, will bear expenses associated with reorganization​

* Date of joint Special Meeting Of Shareholders to consider reorganization has been set for August 18

* If reorganization is approved by shareholders, it is currently expected that will be completed in second half of 2017

* Anticipates if shareholders approve reorganization, it will provide MSP shareholders with board of only Independent Trustees Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting by Indranil Sarkar)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.