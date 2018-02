Feb 2 (Reuters) - Madison Square Garden Co:

* THE MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY REPORTS FISCAL 2018 SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

* Q2 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO $536.3 MILLION

* FISCAL 2018 Q2 NET INCOME INCLUDES NON-CASH INCOME TAX BENEFIT OF $113.5 MILLION TO REDUCE CO‘S NET DEFERRED TAX LIABILITIES

* DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO MADISON SQUARE GARDEN COMPANY'S STOCKHOLDERS $7.96