2 months ago
BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma announces $35 million private placement offering
June 21, 2017 / 1:25 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Madrigal Pharma announces $35 million private placement offering

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 21 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals announces $35 million private placement offering

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc - private placement offering of approximately 328,300 shares of common stock

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc - private placement offering of approximately 1.97 million shares of its series a convertible preferred stock

* Madrigal pharmaceuticals inc says expects to use proceeds from offering primarily to support ongoing clinical development of its lead compound, mgl-3196 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

