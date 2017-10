Sept 19 (Reuters) - Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Madrigal Pharmaceuticals announces positive outcome from pre-planned DSMB safety review and completion of enrollment of phase 2 study of MGL-3196 in patients with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia

* Top-line results from NASH expected late 2017 and HEFH early 2018