Oct 26 (Reuters) - MADVERTISE SA:

* H1 NET LOSS EUR ‍​572,000 VERSUS LOSS EUR 968,000 YEAR AGO

* H1 REVENUE EUR 9.0‍​ MILLION VERSUS EUR 7.8 MILLION YEAR AGO

* H1 EBITDA EUR ‍​105,000 VERSUS EUR 24,000 YEAR AGO

* REMAINS CONFIDENT THAT SUSTAINED AND PROFITABLE GROWTH WILL BE MAINTAINED FOR THE REMAINDER OF 2017‍​

* INTENDS TO ACCELERATE ITS INTERNATIONAL EXPANSION BY OPENING UP TO NEW COUNTRIES IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)