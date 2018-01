BRIEF-Maersk And IBM To Form Joint Venture Applying Blockchain To Improve Global Trade And Digitize Supply Chains

Jan 16 (Reuters) - International Business Machines Corp :

* MAERSK AND IBM TO FORM JOINT VENTURE APPLYING BLOCKCHAIN TO IMPROVE GLOBAL TRADE AND DIGITIZE SUPPLY CHAINS

* IBM - ‍MAERSK AND IBM HAVE NAMED MICHAEL J. WHITE, FORMER PRESIDENT OF MAERSK LINE IN NORTH AMERICA, AS CEO OF NEW COMPANY​

* IBM - UPON REGULATORY CLEARANCE, SOLUTIONS FROM JOINT VENTURE EXPECTED TO BECOME AVAILABLE WITHIN SIX MONTHS

* IBM - AIM OF NEW CO WILL BE TO OFFER A JOINTLY DEVELOPED GLOBAL TRADE DIGITIZATION PLATFORM DESIGNED FOR USE BY ENTIRE GLOBAL SHIPPING ECOSYSTEM

* IBM - NEW COMPANY WILL BE HEADQUARTERED IN NEW YORK METROPOLITAN AREA

* IBM - NEW CO INITIALLY PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE TWO CORE CAPABILITIES AIMED AT “DIGITIZING GLOBAL SUPPLY CHAIN FROM END-TO-END”

* IBM - CORE CAPABILITIES THAT NEW CO INITIALLY PLANS TO COMMERCIALIZE INCLUDE A SHIPPING INFORMATION PIPELINE & PAPERLESS TRADE

* IBM - ADDITIONAL GOVERNMENT AUTHORITIES, INCLUDING SINGAPORE & PERUVIAN CUSTOMS, WILL EXPLORE COLLABORATING WITH JV PLATFORM TO FACILITATE TRADE FLOWS

* IBM - GLOBAL TERMINAL OPERATORS APM TERMINALS AND PSA INTERNATIONAL WILL USE JV PLATFORM TO "ENRICH" PORT COLLABORATION AND IMPROVE TERMINAL PLANNING