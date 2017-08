BRIEF-Maersk drilling says extends digital partnership with GE Marine

July 17 (Reuters) - MAERSK DRILLING, A UNIT OF A.P. MOLLER-MAERSK

* SAYS FOLLOWING THE POSITIVE OUTCOME OF THEIR PILOT PROJECT, GE AND MAERSK DRILLING HAVE EXTENDED THE SCOPE OF THEIR DIGITAL PARTNERSHIP

* SAYS THE COLLABORATION BRINGS THE NEXT BIG STEP IN INNOVATIVE EFFICIENCY SERVICES TO THE OFFSHORE MARKET AND CONSTITUTES GREAT VALUE FOR CUSTOMERS BY ENHANCING DRILLING PRODUCTIVITY

* SAYS GE'S SEASTREAM INSIGHT MARINE ASSET PERFORMANCE MANAGEMENT (APM) SOLUTION WILL BE IMPLEMENTED TO ENABLE MORE CONSISTENT AND PREDICTABLE DRILLING PERFORMANCES ON NINE SELECTED UNITS ACROSS MAERSK DRILLING'S FLEET

* "TOGETHER WITH A NUMBER OF RELEVANT INDUSTRY PARTNERS, WE ARE NOW EXECUTING ON OUR AMBITION TO OFFER OIL MAJORS THE WORLD'S FIRST DIGITALLY OPTIMIZED DRILLING OPERATION," SAYS JESPER HANSEN, CIO OF MAERSK DRILLING FURTHER COMPANY COVERAGE: (Reporting by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)