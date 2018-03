March 7 (Reuters) - Maersk Line:

* MAERSK LINE SAYS ONE OF EVACUATED COLLEAGUES, THAI NATIONAL MALE COLLEAGUE, HAS PASSED AWAY

* MAERSK LINE SAYS 22 CREW MEMBERS ARE ENROUTE TO SRI LANKA ON BOARD VESSEL ALS CERES, FOUR CREW MEMBERS REMAIN MISSING, ONE IS REPORTED DEAD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: