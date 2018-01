Jan 17 (Reuters) - MAG INTERACTIVE AB (PUBL):

* STRONG GROWTH IN ACTIVE PLAYERS FOLLOWING ACQUISITION

* ‍SEPT-NOV GROUP‘S NET SALES FOR PERIOD WERE 52,990 KSEK (60,368 KSEK), A DECREASE OF 12%​

* SEPT-NOV ADJUSTED EBITDA FOR PERIOD WAS 2,452 KSEK (8,827 KSEK)