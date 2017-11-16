FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Magal Security Systems reports Q3 loss $0.01/shr
Sections
Featured
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
central bankers
'No cash, Carney?' BoE Governor unable to find wallet
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
economy
UK shoppers rein in spending, first yearly decline since 2013
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
health
$1 million price tag in spotlight as gene therapy becomes reality
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
November 16, 2017 / 2:27 PM / Updated 15 hours ago

BRIEF-Magal Security Systems reports Q3 loss $0.01/shr

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Magal Security Systems Ltd

* Magal Security Systems Ltd. Reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 loss per share $0.01

* Q3 revenue $13.7 million

* Magal Security Systems Ltd - ‍expect sequential revenue growth for Q4​

* Magal Security Systems Ltd - ‍North American operations continued to be impacted in the quarter by delays in security spending​

* Magal Security Systems Ltd - ‍also expect further orders for turn-key security solutions to materialize in near future​

* Magal Security Systems - ‍expect to recognize revenue from orders for airport security solutions and protect correctional facilities in Q4 and next year​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.