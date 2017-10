Sept 21 (Reuters) - Magellan Aerospace Corp

* Magellan Aerospace Corp selected by Airbus for A320neo PW exhaust systems

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - ‍revenue generated from the life-of-program contract is estimated to exceed CDN $200 million over first ten years of contract​

* Magellan Aerospace Corp - Will design, develop, manufacture exhaust systems for A320neo PW1100G-JM nacelle with first unit scheduled to enter into service in 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: