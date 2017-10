Aug 10 (Reuters) - Magellan Financial Group Ltd:

* FY net operating profit for the year down by 1 pct to $196.2 million

* FY total revenue $338.3 million , up 1 percent

* Final dividend of 47.2 cents per security

* Expect group employee expenses to increase by approximately 5-8 pct in 2018 financial year

* Expects group's marketing expense to increase materially in 2018 financial year to approximately $11.0- $11.5 million