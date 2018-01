Jan 23 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp:

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM INCREASES QUARTERLY CASH DISTRIBUTION TO 92 CENTS

* MAGELLAN MIDSTREAM PARTNERS LP - ‍Q4 2017 DISTRIBUTION IS 2% HIGHER THAN Q3 2017 DISTRIBUTION OF 90.5 CENTS