BRIEF-Magellan Midstream Partners posts Q2 EPS of $0.92

Aug 2 (Reuters) - Magellan Midstream Partners Lp

* Magellan midstream reports 12% higher second-quarter net income

* Q2 non-gaap earnings per share $0.91 excluding items

* Q2 earnings per share $0.92

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.89 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Magellan midstream partners lp - qtrly ‍total revenue $518.9 million versus $619.4 million

* Magellan midstream partners- partnership expects to spend $600 million in 2017 and $400 million in 2018 to complete its current slate of construction projects

* Magellan midstream partners lp-as a result of strong financial performance to date, management is increasing its annual dcf guidance to $1.02 billion for 2017

* Net income per limited partner unit is estimated to be $3.85 for 2017, with third-quarter guidance of $0.90

* Magellan midstream partners lp says magellan still expects its new marine facility in pasadena, texas to become operational in early 2019

* Magellan midstream partners lp - bridgetex may further expand capacity of pipeline system up to approximately 440,000 bpd