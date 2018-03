BRIEF-Magenta Therapeutics And Heidelberg Pharma Sign Agreement For Development Of Antibody Drug Conjugates

March 5 (Reuters) - Heidelberg Pharma Ag:

* MAGENTA THERAPEUTICS AND HEIDELBERG PHARMA SIGN EXCLUSIVE MULTI-TARGET RESEARCH AGREEMENT FOR THE DEVELOPMENT OF ANTIBODY DRUG CONJUGATES

* HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG - ‍MAGENTA WILL HAVE ACCESS TO CO’S AMANITIN TOXIN-LINKER PLATFORM TECHNOLOGY​

* HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG -MAGENTA HAS OPTION FOR EXCLUSIVE TARGET-SPECIFIC LICENSE FOR GLOBAL DEVELOPMENT, COMMERCIALIZATION RIGHTS TO PRODUCT CANDIDATES

* HEIDELBERG PHARMA AG - ‍CO TO RECEIVE UPFRONT TECHNOLOGY ACCESS, EXCLUSIVITY FEES, PAYMENTS FOR RESEARCH SUPPORT​

* HEIDELBERG PHARMA - TO BE ELIGIBLE TO RECEIVE OPTION FEES, DEVELOPMENT, REGULATORY,SALES-RELATED MILESTONE PAYMENTS UP TO $334 MILLION, UNDER CONDITIONS​