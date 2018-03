Feb 28 (Reuters) - Magic Software Enterprises Ltd:

* MAGIC DELIVERS RECORD-BREAKING REVENUES OF $258 MILLION FOR 2017 WITH 28% YEAR OVER YEAR GROWTH

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 20 PERCENT TO $66.1 MILLION

* Q4 NON-GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.11

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.09

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 14 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE UP 10 TO 14 PERCENT

* SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $283 MILLION TO $293 MILLION