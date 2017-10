Oct 18 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc:

* Magna forms E-Powertrain joint venture in China

* Magna International - ‍has entered into a JV agreement with Huayu Automotive Systems Co, a subsidiary of Saic Motor​

* Magna International Inc - ‍JV will initially produce an electric-drive powertrain system for a German automaker​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: