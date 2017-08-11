BRIEF-Magna International CEO says still expecting a fairly strong 2nd half in North America - conf call

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc:

* Magna International CEO says expects to be at capacity in Graz with complete vehicle assembly sales of over $6 billion in 2019 - conf call

* Magna International CEO says "We're still expecting margins in Europe to expand" - conf call

* Magna International CEO says "We're still expecting a fairly strong second half in North America" - conf call

* Magna International CEO says "We still have room to buy back more stock" - conf call