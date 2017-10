Oct 17 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc

* Magna to build new paint line in Slovenia to support Graz Vehicle production

* Facility in Slovenia expected to begin operations in 2019​

* Taking Jaguar E-Pace, Jaguar I-Pace & other programs into account​, co expected to contract manufacture about 200,000 vehicles per year by 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: