BRIEF-Magna Q4 Earnings Per Share $1.53

Feb 22 (Reuters) - Magna International Inc:

* MAGNA ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND 2017 RESULTS AND RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20%

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.57

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.53

* Q4 SALES ROSE 12 PERCENT TO $10.4 BILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.55, REVENUE VIEW $10.12 BILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY ‍RECORD SALES OF $10.4 BILLION, UP 12% FROM Q4 OF 2016​

* RAISES QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND BY 20% TO $0.33 PER SHARE

* MAGNA INTERNATIONAL- ‍2018 OUTLOOK REMAINS UNCHANGED EXCEPT THAT EUROPEAN LIGHT VEHICLE PRODUCTION UNITS HAVE INCREASED FROM 22.3 MILLION TO 22.4 MILLION UNITS​

* SAYS ‍HAVE MADE PROVISIONAL ESTIMATES AND RECORDED NET $23 MILLION REDUCTION IN INCOME TAX EXPENSE​